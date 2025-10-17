OxygenOS 16: OnePlus announces all eligible devices for Android 16 update - Check if your mobile is in the list

OnePlus has confirmed the rollout of its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for a wide range of devices, starting in November 2025 and continuing into the first quarter of 2026. The update introduces a redesigned interface, new artificial intelligence features, and support for the Apple Watch, while the upcoming OnePlus 15 will launch with Android 16 preinstalled. The announcement was made via the company’s official forums, specifying which devices will receive the update and the expected rollout schedule.

Update schedule and eligible devices The update will be delivered in phases. The first wave, in November 2025, will reach the most recent OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 13, 13R, 13s, Open, 12, 12R, as well as the OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad 3. In December, older devices such as the OnePlus 11 5G, 11R 5G, Nord 5, Nord CE5, Nord 4, and Nord 3 5G are expected to receive the update. Finally, between January and March 2026, models including the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Nord CE4, Nord CE4 Lite 5G, Pad, and Pad Lite will be upgraded. Timing may vary depending on region, and this schedule applies to global devices.

OnePlus has confirmed the rollout of its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for a wide range of devices, starting in November 2025 and continuing into the first quarter of 2026.

Also Read | Diwali deals alert: 5 Flagship smartphones with HUGE discounts on Amazon

Also Read | OnePlus 15T leaks suggest key specs and release timeline: What to expect

AI Integration with Plus Mind OxygenOS 16 introduces Plus Mind, a system that organises on-screen content into a central hub called Mind Space. Users can access it via a dedicated key or a three-finger swipe. The feature extracts contextual information, such as dates from event posters, and suggests calendar entries. It also supports long screenshots and allows the Plus Key to be assigned to actions such as opening the camera, turning on the flashlight, starting voice recordings, or toggling sound modes.