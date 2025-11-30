OxygenOS 16 rolls out to OnePlus 12R with fresh design and AI upgrades: All you need to know

OnePlus has started rolling out its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for the OnePlus 12R, placing the device among the first in the company’s global upgrade cycle. The rollout begins in India and will expand to other markets in the coming weeks.

First wave of devices updated The update was confirmed through the brand’s official community forum, matching an earlier global schedule that listed the 12R in the initial batch of smartphones set to receive OxygenOS 16 in November 2025. Older models are expected to follow in December and through early 2026.

Refreshed interface and smoother navigation OxygenOS 16 introduces the company’s new Liquid Glass aesthetic, offering cleaner icons, smoother transitions and a more uniform look across menus and system apps. OnePlus says improvements to haptic feedback and system animations make day-to-day navigation feel more fluid and responsive.

AI additions and enhanced multitasking Many of the update’s new capabilities fall under OnePlus’s “Plus Mind” suite of AI-powered utilities, aimed at boosting productivity and streamlining common tasks. The OnePlus 12R also gains upgraded multitasking tools, including an improved Smart Sidebar, better floating window controls and more reliable split-screen behaviour. App resizing and context switching have been refined for a smoother workflow.

Performance and privacy improvements Under the hood, the update strengthens memory management, optimises background processes and enhances stability during demanding workloads. Android 16’s updated privacy framework brings more granular permission settings, along with clearer indicators for location and app access.

Camera interface refinements While the update does not introduce new camera features exclusive to the 12R, users can expect smoother mode transitions and improvements to image-processing algorithms. These refinements typically accompany major OxygenOS releases and are intended to enhance overall camera reliability.