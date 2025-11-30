Subscribe

OxygenOS 16 rolls out to OnePlus 12R with fresh design and AI upgrades: All you need to know

OnePlus has begun rolling out OxygenOS 16, its Android 16-based update, to the OnePlus 12R. The release introduces a refreshed Liquid Glass design, smoother animations, AI-powered tools, enhanced multitasking and improved performance, starting in India before reaching global markets.

Govind Choudhary
Updated30 Nov 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Advertisement
OnePlus has started rolling out its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for the OnePlus 12R, placing the device among the first in the company’s global upgrade cycle.
OnePlus has started rolling out its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for the OnePlus 12R, placing the device among the first in the company’s global upgrade cycle. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has started rolling out its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for the OnePlus 12R, placing the device among the first in the company’s global upgrade cycle. The rollout begins in India and will expand to other markets in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

First wave of devices updated

The update was confirmed through the brand’s official community forum, matching an earlier global schedule that listed the 12R in the initial batch of smartphones set to receive OxygenOS 16 in November 2025. Older models are expected to follow in December and through early 2026.

Refreshed interface and smoother navigation

OxygenOS 16 introduces the company’s new Liquid Glass aesthetic, offering cleaner icons, smoother transitions and a more uniform look across menus and system apps. OnePlus says improvements to haptic feedback and system animations make day-to-day navigation feel more fluid and responsive.

OnePlus has started rolling out its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for the OnePlus 12R, placing the device among the first in the company’s global upgrade cycle.

AI additions and enhanced multitasking

Many of the update’s new capabilities fall under OnePlus’s “Plus Mind” suite of AI-powered utilities, aimed at boosting productivity and streamlining common tasks. The OnePlus 12R also gains upgraded multitasking tools, including an improved Smart Sidebar, better floating window controls and more reliable split-screen behaviour. App resizing and context switching have been refined for a smoother workflow.

Advertisement
Also Read | OnePlus 15R to launch on 17 Dec: Here's everything we know so far

Performance and privacy improvements

Under the hood, the update strengthens memory management, optimises background processes and enhances stability during demanding workloads. Android 16’s updated privacy framework brings more granular permission settings, along with clearer indicators for location and app access.

Camera interface refinements

While the update does not introduce new camera features exclusive to the 12R, users can expect smoother mode transitions and improvements to image-processing algorithms. These refinements typically accompany major OxygenOS releases and are intended to enhance overall camera reliability.

Also Read | iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Specs, features and price compared

The wider rollout of OxygenOS 16 is set to continue over the coming months, with the OnePlus 12R leading the charge as the first model to experience the refreshed software experience.

Advertisement

 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsOxygenOS 16 rolls out to OnePlus 12R with fresh design and AI upgrades: All you need to know
Read Next Story