OxygenOS 16 set to launch on Oct 16: Will OnePlus borrow Apple’s Dynamic Island? Here’s what to expect

OnePlus will launch OxygenOS 16 in India on 16 Oct 2025, a day after Oppo unveils ColorOS 16 in China. The software update may bring a Apple's Dynamic Island-like feature for live sports scores. Eligible devices include OnePlus 13 series, Nord series, and Pads.

Govind Choudhary
Published7 Oct 2025, 11:42 AM IST
OnePlus may introduce a feature inspired by Apple’s “Dynamic Island” on iPhones.
OnePlus may introduce a feature inspired by Apple’s “Dynamic Island” on iPhones.(X: OnePlus India)

OnePlus has officially announced that its next major software update, OxygenOS 16, will arrive in India on 16 October 2025, just a day after Oppo unveils ColorOS 16 in China. The update is expected to bring a range of new features, including a unique approach to live sports tracking that could appeal to fans across the country.

A Dynamic Feature for Sports Fans?

According to reports from Android Authority, OnePlus may introduce a feature inspired by Apple’s “Dynamic Island” on iPhones. The proposed functionality may provide a small, interactive area at the top of the screen, designed to display live scores of ongoing sports events. Users could monitor games in real-time without opening dedicated apps or relying on widgets, making it a convenient tool for sports enthusiasts.

On iOS devices, Dynamic Island has allowed similar interactions since iOS 16.1, including the ability to expand the feature for a detailed scoreboard with a long press. If implemented, OnePlus’s adaptation could enhance the user experience significantly by keeping notifications unobtrusive yet informative.

Eligible Devices

The OxygenOS 16 update will likely be available for a broad range of OnePlus smartphones and tablets, including:

  • OnePlus 13, 13R, 13S
  • OnePlus Open
  • OnePlus 12, 12R
  • OnePlus 11, 11R
  • OnePlus Nord 5, 4, 3
  • OnePlus Nord CE5, CE4, CE4 Lite
  • OnePlus Pad 3, Pad Lite, Pad 2, Pad

Notably, this update will mark the final software upgrade for the Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite, and OnePlus Nord 3, in line with the company’s two-to-three-year support policy.

What to Expect

While OnePlus has not released a full list of features, the update is anticipated to include enhanced AI-powered functionality, deeper integration with Google Gemini, and smoother, more responsive user interfaces. Fans can look forward to a more intuitive experience that merges advanced software capabilities with user-friendly design.

OxygenOS 16 could represent a significant step forward in both functionality and user engagement for OnePlus devices, particularly for those keen to stay connected with live sports and AI-driven features.

