OxygenOS 16 set to launch on Oct 16: Will OnePlus borrow Apple’s Dynamic Island? Here’s what to expect

OnePlus has officially announced that its next major software update, OxygenOS 16, will arrive in India on 16 October 2025, just a day after Oppo unveils ColorOS 16 in China. The update is expected to bring a range of new features, including a unique approach to live sports tracking that could appeal to fans across the country.

A Dynamic Feature for Sports Fans? According to reports from Android Authority, OnePlus may introduce a feature inspired by Apple’s “Dynamic Island” on iPhones. The proposed functionality may provide a small, interactive area at the top of the screen, designed to display live scores of ongoing sports events. Users could monitor games in real-time without opening dedicated apps or relying on widgets, making it a convenient tool for sports enthusiasts.

On iOS devices, Dynamic Island has allowed similar interactions since iOS 16.1, including the ability to expand the feature for a detailed scoreboard with a long press. If implemented, OnePlus’s adaptation could enhance the user experience significantly by keeping notifications unobtrusive yet informative.

Eligible Devices The OxygenOS 16 update will likely be available for a broad range of OnePlus smartphones and tablets, including:

OnePlus 13, 13R, 13S

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12, 12R

OnePlus 11, 11R

OnePlus Nord 5, 4, 3

OnePlus Nord CE5, CE4, CE4 Lite

OnePlus Pad 3, Pad Lite, Pad 2, Pad Notably, this update will mark the final software upgrade for the Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite, and OnePlus Nord 3, in line with the company’s two-to-three-year support policy.

What to Expect While OnePlus has not released a full list of features, the update is anticipated to include enhanced AI-powered functionality, deeper integration with Google Gemini, and smoother, more responsive user interfaces. Fans can look forward to a more intuitive experience that merges advanced software capabilities with user-friendly design.

