Palestine: WhatsApp 'child with gun' sticker sparks outrage; check how netizens are reacting
WhatsApp's AI sticker generator creates images of children with guns when prompted about Palestine, but generates positive images for prompts about Israel, sparking a controversy.
WhatsApp's new AI-powered stickers have landed the social media giant in a massive controversy, with the new upgrade showing images of children holding guns in response to prompts about Palestine.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.