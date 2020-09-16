Panasonic India launches 16 new Android 4K TVs in India: Details here

Panasonic India launched a new HX range of televisions which are manufactured in India. The HX series introduces a new range of 4K Android TVs featuring four new models – HX700, HX635, HX625 and HX450 with screen size ranging from 43-65 inches. Along with HX series, eight new models ranging from 24 inches to 65 inches have also been introduced to cater to the first time buyers.

Panasonic’s new HX range will be available across screen sizes ranging from 43-inches to 65-inches. The pricing of 43 inch models of HX625, HX635 and HX700 start at ₹42,990 onwards. HS450 and HX450 will be available on Flipkart and Amazon. The new range of televisions will also be available across all authorized brand owned outlets and retail stores.

Additionally, the new models that have been introduced, feature under two categories – introductory (H2 series) and smart (HS series). The H2 series comprising of H200(24 inches) and H201(32 inches) comes with Accu View Display, 16w speaker and glossy black design and the HS range includes five models - HS550(32 inches), HS580(32 inches), HS625(32 inches), HS700(32 and 43 inches) and HS450(40 inches) –an online exclusive model, featuring Hexa Drive for natural color reproduction and built-in home theatre to maximize the surround sound.

HX series comprises of HX625(43 inches), HX635(43 and 55 inches), HX700(43, 55 and 65 inches) and HX450 – an online exclusive model (50 and 58 inches). As a part of its robust omni-channel strategy to drive sales, Panasonic has been continuously working towards upgrading its online and offline channels to provide a better purchase experience to consumers.

Speaking about the new launch, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE, Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, we want to make the lives our consumers better, smarter and convenient, at home. Owing to WFH and safety measures, there has been a significant rise in consumption of rich OTT content as consumers seek for theatre-like experience on their televisions, i.e., entertainment-at-home. With easing of lockdown, metros are witnessing a demand for large screen smart TVs and a huge demand is coming from both rurban (rural + urban) markets, with the rise in first-time buyers. Keeping that in mind, we have introduced our new TV range that addresses the demands of our rurban audience, thereby, enhancing the overall viewing experience. This launch is another step towards answering the impeding demand for value-based TV offerings to India."

Vishal Kanwal, Product Category Chief, CE, Panasonic India said, “Leading the pack, HX700, boasts a Bezel-less design to provide an all immersive TV viewing experience to customers through a Dolby Vision – for all premium HDR content, along with a built in home-theatre. While the AccuView Display feature provides a wide-angle view for a greater cinematic experience, the Hexa Chroma Drive function makes HX700 a class apart due to its visually appealing yet balanced screen saturation."

He added, "The Android enabled 4K TV features a built-in Google Assistant that not only allows viewers to access unlimited OTT content but also control/Manage the TV through voice. The model is available in screen sizes – 43inches, 55inches and 65inches. In addition, the other three supreme models of the HX series - HX625, HX635 and HX450 (an online exclusive model) - come with advanced audio technology to boost the surround sound experience."

