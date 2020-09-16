Panasonic India launches 16 new Android 4K TVs in India: Details here

Speaking about the new launch, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE, Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, we want to make the lives our consumers better, smarter and convenient, at home. Owing to WFH and safety measures, there has been a significant rise in consumption of rich OTT content as consumers seek for theatre-like experience on their televisions, i.e., entertainment-at-home. With easing of lockdown, metros are witnessing a demand for large screen smart TVs and a huge demand is coming from both rurban (rural + urban) markets, with the rise in first-time buyers. Keeping that in mind, we have introduced our new TV range that addresses the demands of our rurban audience, thereby, enhancing the overall viewing experience. This launch is another step towards answering the impeding demand for value-based TV offerings to India."