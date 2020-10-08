Panasonic India launches flagship full-frame mirrorless camera Lumix S5

Panasonic India has launched the latest addition to its flagship S series – Lumix S5. According to the company, the new hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera, packs the essence of the conventional S Series camera in a compact, lightweight body and provides ample performance in both shooting photos and recording videos.

The Lumix S5 is priced at ₹1,64,900 for body and ₹1,89,900 for the kit. Lumix S5 is available across Panasonic brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School.

Lumix S5 contains a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor which the company claims delivers a wide dynamic range and high sensitivity performance.

S5 gets Dual Native ISO technology, which enables the users to shoot images and videos with minimal noise. LUMIX S5 is powered with advanced deep-learning technology that provides high-speed, high-precision AF (auto-focus) in both taking stills and recording videos by featuring real-time detection of the subject’s features such as human eye, face, head and body.

Additionally, the camera features a separate mode dial dedicated for slow and quick motion, to capture time-lapse and slow-motion videos.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said, ‘At Panasonic, we keep the consumer requirements at the core, when researching and launching new technologies. With the surge in online content consumption, we have seen a rise in demand for high quality imaging solution to create superior content. Bringing in this latest model of our LUMIX full-frame mirrorless technology in India, is a step towards catering to this growing demand amongst photographers, videographers and content creators. India is one of our key markets and we see immense potential in the full-frame mirrorless camera segment. And being an avid photographer myself, can’t wait to get my hands on the new S5."

Talking about the latest Lumix S5, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said, ‘Panasonic is committed to meeting the demands of content creators by challenging the constant evolution of the photo/video culture in today's digital era. LUMIX S5 takes forward the LUMIX full frame line-up with a compact yet feature rich design. The most promising aspect of S5 is the improved auto focus (AF) capability that now includes head detection along with face and eye detection; empowering photographers, videographers and the growing community of content creators with the best in class technology."

