Panasonic India's new range of headphones: Price, features, other details
The new range will be priced from ₹899 to ₹14,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon
Panasonic India launched its latest range of headphones under the Athleisure and the Retro series. The new range will be priced from ₹899 to ₹14,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon.
Here are the details regarding the new range of headphones:
Street Wireless Headphones HTX90C
- On-ear wireless noise cancelling headphone
- Noise-free Sound Immersion in Retro Modern Style
- Matte finish
- Enhanced Bass
- 24 hours Battery Life
- Voice Assistant activation
- 1.2m detachable cable
- 40mm Driver Unit
- Build in microphone for smartphone
- Priced at ₹14,999
Panasonic’s Wireless In-Ear Headphones
RP-HTX20
- Retro Modern style
- Enhanced Bass
- Matte finish
- Unlikely to fall off
- 8.5 hours of battery life
- Voice Assistant activation
- 3 Size Ear Pieces
- Build in microphone for smartphone
- Priced at ₹5,999
Panasonic’s Wireless In-Ear Headphones NJ310
- Enhanced Bass
- Deep Tone Colours
- Noise isolation
- 6 Hours battery life
- 9mm driver unit
- Voice Assistant Activation
- 3 Size Ear Pieces
- Build in microphone for smartphone
- Priced at ₹3,599
Panasonic’s Wired In-Ear Headphones TCM130
- Enhanced Bass
- Secured, Comfortable Fit
- Optimised for Mobile use
- 8.8 mm Driver Unit
- 20 Hz – 20kHz Frequency Response
- Tangle-Resistant, Durable Flat Cable
- 3 Size Ear Pieces – Small, Medium and Large
- Priced at ₹1,399
Panasonic’s Wired In-Ear TCM55
- Clear-Bass Sound with Comfortable Fit
- Compatible with Smartphone
- 14.3mm Driver Unit
- 10Hz-24kHz Frequency Response
- Priced at ₹899
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE - Panasonic India said “With the rise-in high-definition content, consumers today, seek gears that not only provide an advanced audio experience but also complement their lifestyles. Panasonic’s new range of headphones are a perfect combination of contemporary design and unmatched sound technology, premeditated to appeal consumers' evolving tastes. The latest range has been designed aesthetically to match your persona and extend comfort while delivering an immersive audio experience. We further aim to amplify our association with Amazon to reach a wider audience seamlessly."
“Owing to work from home trends, there is a rise in demand for quality headphones that allows you to stay connected virtually. Consumers today, are looking for value added features such as voice assistant activation, lightweight & ergonomic design to ensure wear comfort for long durations, extended battery life and quick charge. Keeping these in mind, our new range of headphones have been designed to accentuate its purpose, whether you’re on a virtual office call or, performing any outdoor activity. They have been researched and fine-tuned over the years to deliver a high-quality audio experience. Extending comfort and value to our users, our new range of AV accessories will be easily accessible to all through our online partner - Amazon." says Mr. Syed Alvi, Head, Lifestyle Business Group, Panasonic India.
