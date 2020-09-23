Panasonic India's new range of headphones: Price, features, other details

Panasonic India launched its latest range of headphones under the Athleisure and the Retro series. The new range will be priced from ₹899 to ₹14,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon.

Here are the details regarding the new range of headphones:

Street Wireless Headphones HTX90C

On-ear wireless noise cancelling headphone

Noise-free Sound Immersion in Retro Modern Style

Matte finish

Enhanced Bass

24 hours Battery Life

Voice Assistant activation

1.2m detachable cable

40mm Driver Unit

Build in microphone for smartphone

Priced at ₹ 14,999

Panasonic’s Wireless In-Ear Headphones

RP-HTX20

Retro Modern style

Enhanced Bass

Matte finish

Unlikely to fall off

8.5 hours of battery life

Voice Assistant activation

3 Size Ear Pieces

Build in microphone for smartphone

Priced at ₹ 5,999

Panasonic’s Wireless In-Ear Headphones NJ310

Enhanced Bass

Deep Tone Colours

Noise isolation

6 Hours battery life

9mm driver unit

Voice Assistant Activation

3 Size Ear Pieces

Build in microphone for smartphone

Priced at ₹ 3,599

Panasonic’s Wired In-Ear Headphones TCM130

Enhanced Bass

Secured, Comfortable Fit

Optimised for Mobile use

8.8 mm Driver Unit

20 Hz – 20kHz Frequency Response

Tangle-Resistant, Durable Flat Cable

3 Size Ear Pieces – Small, Medium and Large

Priced at ₹ 1,399





Panasonic’s Wired In-Ear TCM55

Clear-Bass Sound with Comfortable Fit

Compatible with Smartphone

14.3mm Driver Unit

10Hz-24kHz Frequency Response

Priced at ₹ 899

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE - Panasonic India said “With the rise-in high-definition content, consumers today, seek gears that not only provide an advanced audio experience but also complement their lifestyles. Panasonic’s new range of headphones are a perfect combination of contemporary design and unmatched sound technology, premeditated to appeal consumers' evolving tastes. The latest range has been designed aesthetically to match your persona and extend comfort while delivering an immersive audio experience. We further aim to amplify our association with Amazon to reach a wider audience seamlessly."

“Owing to work from home trends, there is a rise in demand for quality headphones that allows you to stay connected virtually. Consumers today, are looking for value added features such as voice assistant activation, lightweight & ergonomic design to ensure wear comfort for long durations, extended battery life and quick charge. Keeping these in mind, our new range of headphones have been designed to accentuate its purpose, whether you’re on a virtual office call or, performing any outdoor activity. They have been researched and fine-tuned over the years to deliver a high-quality audio experience. Extending comfort and value to our users, our new range of AV accessories will be easily accessible to all through our online partner - Amazon." says Mr. Syed Alvi, Head, Lifestyle Business Group, Panasonic India.

