Panasonic India's new range of headphones: Price, features, other details

Panasonic India's new range of headphones: Price, features, other details2 min read . 10:18 PM IST
The new range will be priced from ₹899 to ₹14,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon
Panasonic India launched its latest range of headphones under the Athleisure and the Retro series. The new range will be priced from ₹899 to ₹14,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon.
Here are the details regarding the new range of headphones:
Street Wireless Headphones HTX90C
Panasonic’s Wireless In-Ear Headphones
RP-HTX20
Panasonic’s Wireless In-Ear Headphones NJ310
Panasonic’s Wired In-Ear Headphones TCM130
Panasonic’s Wired In-Ear TCM55
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE - Panasonic India said “With the rise-in high-definition content, consumers today, seek gears that not only provide an advanced audio experience but also complement their lifestyles. Panasonic’s new range of headphones are a perfect combination of contemporary design and unmatched sound technology, premeditated to appeal consumers' evolving tastes. The latest range has been designed aesthetically to match your persona and extend comfort while delivering an immersive audio experience. We further aim to amplify our association with Amazon to reach a wider audience seamlessly."
“Owing to work from home trends, there is a rise in demand for quality headphones that allows you to stay connected virtually. Consumers today, are looking for value added features such as voice assistant activation, lightweight & ergonomic design to ensure wear comfort for long durations, extended battery life and quick charge. Keeping these in mind, our new range of headphones have been designed to accentuate its purpose, whether you’re on a virtual office call or, performing any outdoor activity. They have been researched and fine-tuned over the years to deliver a high-quality audio experience. Extending comfort and value to our users, our new range of AV accessories will be easily accessible to all through our online partner - Amazon." says Mr. Syed Alvi, Head, Lifestyle Business Group, Panasonic India.
