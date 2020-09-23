Panasonic India's new range of headphones: Price, features, other details

“Owing to work from home trends, there is a rise in demand for quality headphones that allows you to stay connected virtually. Consumers today, are looking for value added features such as voice assistant activation, lightweight & ergonomic design to ensure wear comfort for long durations, extended battery life and quick charge. Keeping these in mind, our new range of headphones have been designed to accentuate its purpose, whether you’re on a virtual office call or, performing any outdoor activity. They have been researched and fine-tuned over the years to deliver a high-quality audio experience. Extending comfort and value to our users, our new range of AV accessories will be easily accessible to all through our online partner - Amazon." says Mr. Syed Alvi, Head, Lifestyle Business Group, Panasonic India.