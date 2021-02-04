Panasonic launches first box-style mirrorless camera in Lumix series

Panasonic India announced the launch of its latest addition to its LUMIX series, LUMIX BGH1 for the Indian market. The company claims that this is LUMIX’s first box-style digital single-lens mirrorless camera. The BGH1 is a modular cinema camera that can be used by professional filmmakers.

Panasonic claims that the new LUMIX BGH1 is approved by Netflix as a primary camera for filming Netflix Originals. The camera is priced at ₹1,94,990 and it will be available across Panasonic brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC said, “Panasonic has been a frontrunner in developing cinematic cameras and delivering value-based imaging technology. Designed for versatility, expandability and ease of installation, LUMIX BGH1 is a multi-application box that provides everything a professional needs to unbox their creativity. With its miniature form factor, it is ideal for gimbal and drone work as well as broadcast, live streaming, documentary, and cinema production. We strongly believe this cinema digital camera will create a niche for itself amongst the cinematographer community."

The LUMIX BGH1 allows multi-camera control. It allows shooting on drones, live streaming and other set-ups. The new range is equipped with deep learning real-time detection technology to provide precision focusing of subjects and a double SD Card slot for backup recording or relay recording.

The camera can be powered with the same cable that connects it to a network, and up to 12 of the cameras can be controlled at once with the accompanying LUMIX Tether for Multicam app. The BGH1 gets timecode and genlock BNC ports to sync up with other cameras to make syncing in post-production easy.

LUMIX India is also offering an exclusive membership program with Lumix Pro Services(LPS) which is designed for professional photographers, filmmakers and cinematographers to offer prioritized support, expedited delivery and repairs, special discounts, exclusive phone support and more.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via