Panasonic launches first box-style mirrorless camera in Lumix series

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC said, “Panasonic has been a frontrunner in developing cinematic cameras and delivering value-based imaging technology. Designed for versatility, expandability and ease of installation, LUMIX BGH1 is a multi-application box that provides everything a professional needs to unbox their creativity. With its miniature form factor, it is ideal for gimbal and drone work as well as broadcast, live streaming, documentary, and cinema production. We strongly believe this cinema digital camera will create a niche for itself amongst the cinematographer community."