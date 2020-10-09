Panasonic launches Wi-Fi-enabled smart LED Bulb: Details here

Panasonic India has launched a new addition to its smart home ecosystem. The company has unveiled a new Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb.

According to the company, the core benefit of the 9 watt Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb is its multi-colour lighting option and automated scheduling functions. The product will be available through online mediums like Amazon and regular format retails stores.

The multi-colour options offer nearly 16 million shades. The user can also adjust the lighting settings according to their needs which ranges from family gatherings, dinner and parties to kids playing area, recreational rooms. Additionally, the bulb consists of a pre-set feature which allows the user to auto-schedule the switching on and off the lights. A statement released by the company claims that the LED bulb enhances energy-saving within the home, making it more sustainable with longer durability.

The new Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb can be controlled through the Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi application which is available on Google Play Store and App Store. The bulb can also be connected and used via voice commands feature from Google Assistant and Alexa.

Panasonic claims that in future, the Smart LED Bulb will be a part of the connected ecosystem that will be integrated with Panasonic’s MirAIe - an intelligent IoT & AI-enabled connected living platform. The company claims that the mobile application secures the user data on the cloud.

“The lighting needs of consumers have drastically evolved in recent years and we wanted to bring a product that is not only user-friendly but also caters to the changing needs of a digitally connected consumer and enhances their experience. The range of Smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs will make a significant mark in the home automation category given the features it entails. We are delighted to bring this product to our consumers which is not only functionally superior but is easily to control via Wifi, energy-saving and ensures user security. "states, Mr. Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

