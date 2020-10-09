Panasonic launches Wi-Fi-enabled smart LED Bulb: Details here

“The lighting needs of consumers have drastically evolved in recent years and we wanted to bring a product that is not only user-friendly but also caters to the changing needs of a digitally connected consumer and enhances their experience. The range of Smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs will make a significant mark in the home automation category given the features it entails. We are delighted to bring this product to our consumers which is not only functionally superior but is easily to control via Wifi, energy-saving and ensures user security. "states, Mr. Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.