Pandemic creates demand for niche digital enabler roles, say experts

Mumbai: A clutch of specialised roles requiring niche domain expertise is in demand across sectors as these jobs attune themselves to changed realities of the post pandemic world.

While these roles are not new to the industry, experts say prolonged lockdowns and stringent social distancing requirements have together created a demand ecosystem for such jobs. This will add to demand for re-skilling and training, according to experts.

HRs see a demand for network engineers across agriculture, for business operations analysts across automotives, for simulation engineers across real estate, for operations coordinators across telecom, and for health and hygiene experts across fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. These businesses are mobilising every digital channel possible to find new revenue streams.

“Covid-19 has not created new HR trends but amplified existing trends. Digital skill sets were always around but suddenly all sectors want these roles. Product managers are in demand across sectors like agriculture and automobile because their traditional sales channels have been disrupted so they are looking for new ways to go to market," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president of TeamLease.

According to a survey by TeamLease, released in August, disruption brought by covid-19 has led to a increased demand for profiles like product experts in e-commerce and startup ecosystem, collection officers in industrial manufacturing, Hadoop experts in banking and financial sectors, animators in education service and digital marketing jobs in information technology and knowledge services space would be in demand in the coming months.

Chakraborty added that many companies have shifted to digital channels within days of the pandemic, which means that technology was always available. The demand has now been led by consumer and business mindset shift across sectors that are desperately trying to recover from the crisis.

Profiles such as Hadoop experts, which require knowledge in open-source software utilities in banking and financial sectors, are in demand as companies seek to understand data more effectively to gauge customer spending and default patterns. Hadoop is a popular software programming language and open source is a type of operating system.

A LinkedIn report in June found while India’s overall hiring dipped by almost half (44%) in the first quarter of 2020, professionals with disruptive tech skills were less affected than others.

Sanjay Shetty, head of strategic accounts, Randstad said a lot demand is being generated by companies seeking digital presence since the pandemic. "There are small retailers and manufacturers who want to be ecommerce ready, they want apps and business continuity models by being available on cloud and analytics to streamline demand. AR/VR based simulation requirements for merchandising is also on the rise so people who can facilitate such technology are witnessing traction," said Shetty.

In the offline space, demand for Blue-collar workforce is set to rise in logistics, warehouse executives and technical support staff (catering to ecommerce) over traditional roles like security and maintenance staff. The Teamlease report said fast growth profiles like warehouse executives in e-commerce and tech startups have received around 11.22% hike and educational service supervisors saw a 5.8% jump.

Some 82% of all blue-collar profiles got a salary growth of 8.5% or more, as compared with 37% of all white-collar profiles that received similar increment levels.

Experts said profiles like project management in IT, product consultants in consumer durables and general trade manager in fast moving consumer goods segments, human resource generalist in agrochemical and automobiles are likely to stagnate. These roles have been affected due to a larger focus on remote work management since the pandemic.

