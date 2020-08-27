Pandemic creates demand for niche digital enabler roles, say experts

Sanjay Shetty, head of strategic accounts, Randstad said a lot demand is being generated by companies seeking digital presence since the pandemic. "There are small retailers and manufacturers who want to be ecommerce ready, they want apps and business continuity models by being available on cloud and analytics to streamline demand. AR/VR based simulation requirements for merchandising is also on the rise so people who can facilitate such technology are witnessing traction," said Shetty.