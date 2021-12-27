Pandemic tech darlings turned to duds in 2021

Some companies were just outplayed in a competitive dynamic that, unlike 2021, isn’t coming to an end soon. Having acquired U.S.-based Grubhub this year, Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com is now down around 50% in the year to date. Metrics from both companies suggest the growth of food delivery has already peaked. Looking to next year, Just Eat says it will double down on Grubhub’s major metropolitan markets such as New York City, where regulators have passed permanent commission caps. DoorDash, at least, is continuing to add to its gains by expanding into categories such as alcohol and convenience delivery. But even despite that, tough year-ago comps have driven down shares of the U.S. food-delivery market leader by roughly 19% from where it closed on its first day of trading last December.