Pandemic videogame habits might be hard to break
- Videogame publisher stocks have been among the hardest hit in the recovery trade but gamers’ new engagement could last
Investors might be overestimating videogame players’ desire to get out and rediscover nature.
The hype for GameStop has ironically excluded the companies that make the game disks filling those stores. Videogame publisher stocks have been among the hardest hit in the recovery trade, with Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft and Nintendo averaging a drop of more than 10% this year. That is even after including Take-Two’s nearly 7% jump Wednesday following a strong report for its fiscal fourth quarter that ended March 31. EA, Activision, Nintendo and Ubisoft are still averaging a 27% discount to the Nasdaq Composite, according to FactSet, on a forward-earnings basis.
