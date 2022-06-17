Pandemic-driven surge of contactless payments set to continue3 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 12:43 AM IST
The biggest driver is ease and the biggest stumbling block is people's fear of security of payment
The biggest driver is ease and the biggest stumbling block is people's fear of security of payment
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The pandemic-led increase in face-to-face contactless payments looks here to stay, even as concerns over touching surfaces have reduced. The share of contactless transactions in India grew by more than six times from 2.5% in December 2018, to 16% in December 2021, payments giant Visa Inc. said in a white paper on Thursday.