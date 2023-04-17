In this digital world, we have multiple accounts on multiple websites and hence multiple passwords. The process is becoming tedious with users either compromising on cyber safety by using weak passwords or repeatedly forgetting the set password.

Passkeys are an answer to the problem. The emerging technology offers digital credentials to users in form of Personal Identification Numbers (PIN), patterns, or biometric details like fingerprints or face recognition. It allows the users to set up online accounts to trust your system and the non-ending process of multiple passwords will be over.

According to the cyber security expert quoted by the news agency PTI, the passkeys can provide easier, faster, and more secure sign-ins. The passkeys make online activities more secure as to hack into your system, the hacker must possess your system and should have access to your digital credentials.

The process can save users from the tedious process of remembering multiple passwords and going through the process of different levels of authentication steps.

What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are like keys to a lock that allow you to access your online accounts. They are generated using a special method called public-key cryptography. This method uses two keys, a public key, and a private key, to create a secure connection between your device and your online accounts. This means that only your device and your accounts can "unlock" the connection and communicate with each other securely. Think of it like a secret handshake between two trusted parties!

Passkeys are like long secret codes made just for your device. They are a bunch of scrambled-up letters and numbers that only your device knows. Websites don't see your passkey - they just check to ensure your device has the right passkey by using a public key.

You can use the same passkey to access a website from different devices because the passkey is tied to your account, not your device. So even if you switch devices, as long as you have the right passkey, you can still get into your account securely.

Passkeys vs Passwords

Passwords are vulnerable to various types of attacks such as guessing, phishing, and theft. To enhance the security of their online accounts, security experts suggest users create passwords that are longer and consist of a combination of different characters such as letters, numbers, and special symbols.

Users need to keep their passwords confidential and not share them with anyone to prevent unauthorized access to their accounts. Lastly, it is recommended to change passwords regularly, at least every six months, for all devices and accounts to minimize the risk of a password being compromised.

Passkeys are like super-powered passwords that make it easier and safer for people to access their online accounts. They take away the burden of having to come up with and remember a bunch of different passwords for different accounts, and they are supported by big companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Even though passkeys are more secure than passwords, not all websites have started using them yet.

