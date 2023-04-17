What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are like keys to a lock that allow you to access your online accounts. They are generated using a special method called public-key cryptography. This method uses two keys, a public key, and a private key, to create a secure connection between your device and your online accounts. This means that only your device and your accounts can "unlock" the connection and communicate with each other securely. Think of it like a secret handshake between two trusted parties!