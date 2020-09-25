Home >Technology >News >Paying your bills via car, not credit card. Future of payments may be on wheels
FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, Sept. 23 that the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. He ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among 15 other countries that have a similar requirement. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (AP)
FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, Sept. 23 that the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. He ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among 15 other countries that have a similar requirement. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (AP)

Paying your bills via car, not credit card. Future of payments may be on wheels

2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2020, 03:26 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

People across the globe will start spending around $86 billion by the year 2025 up from just $543 million in 2020

Payment methods have witnessed a dramatic change in the past decade and the new trends may not stop there. After smartwatches, smartphones, a new study suggests that the next big trend will be on wheels. Cars may become your new credit card in near future.

According to a study by Juniper Research, people across the globe will start spending around $86 billion by the year 2025 up from just $543 million in 2020. The study claims that the dramatic growth will be driven by increased partnerships which are improving the availability of services, particularly in the fuel and smart parking segments.

The report claims that in order to support this rapid growth, established payments vendors must be included within collaborative ecosystems, to ensure that requirements such as security via tokenisation and integration with digital wallets are achieved effectively. These elements will be critical in establishing in-vehicle payments as a viable channel and, if ignored, will likely see initiatives fail to achieve widespread adoption.

Fuel and electric vehicle charging payments will be the leading area for in-vehicle payments adoption; accounting for 77% of payments by value in 2025. This will be largely due to the high number of anticipated future partnerships in this area, as well as the ease of migrating existing mobile payment solutions into in-vehicle systems.

The co-author of the research, Nick Maynard states, “Fuel and charging can be the compelling use case that accelerates the adoption of in-vehicle payments, but to achieve this, industry participants must focus on building collaborative frameworks that boost integration and improve availability."

Voice authentication could be the way to go when it comes to supporting this new mode of payment. The increasing integration of voice assistants within the vehicle’s systems, not just via smartphone mirroring, will enable drivers to make eCommerce purchases from behind the wheel in a seamless way. This will drive other in-vehicle payments, including eCommerce, food and drinks to over $11 billion in 2025, from just $12 million in 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Privately-owned companies such as Toyota Motor's India arm paid $88 million or 3.4% of revenue to its Japanese parent, government data shows. (HT)

'Automakers in India should cut royalty payments to foreign parent firms'

1 min read . 17 Sep 2020
Smart cards with auto top-up, thermal scanners, warning stickers: DMRC preps up (Hindustan Times)

Smart cards with auto top-up, warning stickers: DMRC preps up for new normal

3 min read . 25 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout