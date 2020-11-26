Paytm announces 0% fee on wallet payments for merchants

The company continues to offer collateral-free loans under the 'Merchant Lending Program' in Paytm for Business app. Its algorithm determines the credit-worthiness of the merchant based on his daily transactions and arrives at a pre-qualified loan offering. Loan repayment is primarily collected from the merchant’s daily settlement with Paytm and there are no prepayment charges on these loans. In the last financial year, Paytm has processed loans worth ₹550 crore benefiting over a lakh merchant partner.