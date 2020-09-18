Google takes Paytm off Play Store on policy violations

BENGALURU: Google has taken digital payments behemoth Paytm off its Play Store on Friday, stating that the app was allowing customers to play online games, which facilitated sports betting.

Earlier today, Google India as part of its blog released its new guidelines against gambling policies in the country.

This is the first time Paytm’s main app has been removed from the Google Play Store, while other applications such as its wealth management app, Paytm money; merchant app, Paytm for Business; movie ticketing application, Paytm Insider, continue to be on the Play Store at present.

“We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumer to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,“ said search major Google on its blog.

Google also added that it has these policies to protect users from potential harm.

“When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," said Google India.

A Paytm spokesperson couldn’t be reached immediately for a comment.

This is a developing story.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via