Paytm CEO’s 5G trouble with Airtel, Jio sweeps in: Here’s what it said

The Paytm CEO tweeted that he actually bought a new Google Pixel 6a just to use 5G and Airtel was not showing 5G as a network option in Delhi on the handset. On Sharma’s tweet, some users suggested that he should rather go for Reliance Jio services.
The 5G roll out in India has always grabbed a lot of attention since its announcement of the launch. Interestingly, there has been a flurry of announcements from telecom operators regarding the same. In several regions of India, both Jio and Airtel have rolled out services partially. Some cities and regions are getting 5G and same for handsets as some have already got it. Apparently, there is some confusion about which city will get it and when. Moreover, a victim of such confusion was Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm.
The Paytm CEO tweeted that he actually bought a new Google Pixel 6a just to use 5G and Airtel was not showing 5G as a network option in Delhi on the handset. On Sharma’s tweet, some users suggested that he should rather go for Reliance Jio services. With this, Jio sweeped in and tried to grab the opportunity.
The official account of Jio tweeted, “Hi Vijay, why don’t you give our services a try? All you need to do is DM us the number you are looking to port in, full name, email ID and location with PIN code for assistance."
Talking about why some phones are not showing 5G as an option, in Sharma’ case as he tweeted it was the Google Pixel 6a, which he bought just for 5G services, However, all smartphone makers have to roll out a software update for their 5G enabled smartphones. Unless and until this update is rolled 5G services would not appear on a smartphone. Be it Apple, Samsung, Google or any other brand, a software update has to be rolled out for a user to get on 5G services.
It is not clear and neither Airtel nor Reliance Jio can ensure this- when all smartphone makers will roll out that update. Both Airtel and Jio have updated the list of smartphones that are 5G enabled.
To recall, starting with Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi, Airtel is gradually making its 5G network available in a phased manner. Existing Airtel customers with 5G enabled smartphones in these 8 cities will be able to experience Airtel 5G Plus at no extra cost for now.
