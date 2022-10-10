Paytm CEO’s 5G trouble with Airtel, Jio sweeps in: Here’s what it said

The 5G roll out in India has always grabbed a lot of attention since its announcement of the launch. Interestingly, there has been a flurry of announcements from telecom operators regarding the same. In several regions of India, both Jio and Airtel have rolled out services partially. Some cities and regions are getting 5G and same for handsets as some have already got it. Apparently, there is some confusion about which city will get it and when. Moreover, a victim of such confusion was Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}