Paytm FASTag to stop working after February 29? Here's what you shoud do after latest RBI action
RBI's action targets Paytm's banking operations, allowing customers to still use Paytm for digital payments as long as their account is connected to an external bank.
RBI on Wednesday took a major action against the Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) directing the company to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts including wallets and FASTags and other instruments after February 29. The action by RBI comes after a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.