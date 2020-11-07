Paytm First Games witnesses 200% growth in userbase

We are proactively expanding our platform and hiring highly skilled game developers. Also we are partnering with several international gaming tournaments & future sporting events to bring the best of game-play into the country. We have onboarded the global sporting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, as our brand ambassador and aim to create more awareness about the genre of fantasy sports and esports in the country, especially in smaller towns and cities. We have set aside ₹300 crore for investing in growing the market for fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year. Over the next six months, we will feature over 200 live events on our platform including international and domestic cricket tournaments, soccer leagues, and more. With Sachin onboard, we will be able to create more awareness about the genre of fantasy sports in the country, especially in smaller towns and cities. Apart from fantasy cricket, he would help us to promote and generate excitement around all the other sports including kabaddi, football, basketball and esports.