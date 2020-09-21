Paytm-Google joust shows split in digital world

On 11 September, Paytm launched a campaign called Paytm Cricket League aimed to take advantage of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As part of the campaign, Paytm rewarded its users with stickers of cricket players, which could then be used to form a team linked to the ongoing season. Upon active participation, users could then get cashback, which through the use of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), would land directly in the user’s bank account. On 8 September, Google took down the Paytm app from its Play Store, saying this campaign was in violation of its gambling policies.