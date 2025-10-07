Paytm introduces playback! How to create AI-powered rap on your financials — Check step-by-step guide here

Online payments platform, Paytm's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vijay Shekhar Sharma, in a social media post on the platform X, announced that the company has launched a new feature called ‘Paytm Playback’ which helps its users generate rap songs with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Paytm founder disclosed that the users will be able to generate these in-house voice model, AI-generated rap songs based on their last month's spending.

“@Paytm team has created Paytm Playback - an in-house voice model, and trained it to sing, lyrics based on your last month’s spends,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma in his post.

Step-by-step guide to create a Paytm Rap song Step 1: Open the ‘Paytm’ application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Select the ‘Balance & History’ section given in the Home Screen of the app.

Step 3: Right below the ‘Payment History’ dropdown, users will be able to see the ‘Paytm Playback’ pop-up advertisement.

Step 4: Select the Paytm Playback option.

Step 5: You will be directed to a new window. Then, select the 'Let's Go' option to help Paytm's artificial intelligence curate a song based on your monthly spending.

If a user has no transactions via their Paytm application for the previous month, they will be unable to create a rap song based on those transactions. However, the online payments provider is also giving its users the option to come back next month to create and hear their AI-generated rap songs.

You can also set a reminder to create your rap song next month if you are unable to generate one now. The AI-generated rap song feature is currently in its Beta phase, and the company will soon expand its AI offerings.

First-ever AI offering Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted that this is the first time the online payments provider is offering an AI-driven product to its customers, which aims to raise the bar in consumer UPI payments.

“AI will allow us to create products that weren’t possible before. Like making a song of your spends!” he said in his post on X. “And, we are raising the bar in consumer UPI payments.”

This new AI-generated rap song feature has made netizens groove on social media platforms as people share and laugh about their spending being converted into a song.

“Just spent ₹54K to become a rap star… now my bank needs therapy,” said one Paytm user named Ujjwal Rastogi in his post on X. Rastogi was among many others who have been sharing feedback on the new feature.