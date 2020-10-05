Paytm launches its own mini app store

“Just because Google owns the gate and the gateway to the digital ecosystem of this country, they should not act arbitrarily and enforce their rules and regulations that are contrary to our country’s laws," said Vishwas Patel, founder of CCAvenue and chairman of Payments Council of India and a member of Iamai. “Google’s stand in courts is that it does not need RBI authorization as it is not a payment system operator and, here, it is mandating that Indian apps use only Google’s proprietary billing and payment systems. Google should not exercise its dominant position, rather allow a level-playing field for everyone," he added.