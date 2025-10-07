Paytm launches Playback feature to make a rap out of your expenses - but is your data safe?

Paytm has introduced a new AI-powered feature, Playback, which allows users to turn their spending data into a custom rap song. The company says its new feature creatively narrates spending across various categories like shopping, food, travel, and utilities.
The feature is currently only being rolled out to 'select high-transacting Paytm customers' and is in a beta phase.
"Young Indians today consume their world as content, and we saw an opportunity to turn routine expense statements into something engaging and relatable," the company said in a statement about its new feature.
Make sure that the Paytm app is updated to the latest version.
Open the app.
Head over to 'Balance & History' on the home screen.
Tap on the 'Paytm Playback' banner to generate your personalized rap based on the last month's payments. Alternatively, you can also go directly to the link here.
The AI will take a few seconds to securely turn your spending data into a rap song.
While Paytm pitches the new experience as an 'engaging and interactive experience,' the homegrown brand failed to give subsequent details around the privacy measures taken for the new feature.
A number of key questions remain to be answered about the new feature, such as: Is the Playback feature strictly opt-in, and will users get the chance to withdraw consent and delete derived content in the future?
Moreover, the company also does not detail which AI models it uses and what data is fed, like merchant names, timestamps, locations, and amounts. It also remains to be seen if the system hides some sensitive data like health, religion, and political donations
