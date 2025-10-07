Paytm launches Playback feature to make a rap out of your expenses - but is your data safe?

Paytm has introduced a new AI-powered feature, Playback, which allows users to turn their spending data into a custom rap song. The company says its new feature creatively narrates spending across various categories like shopping, food, travel, and utilities.

​The feature is currently only being rolled out to 'select high-transacting Paytm customers' and is in a beta phase.

​"Young Indians today consume their world as content, and we saw an opportunity to turn routine expense statements into something engaging and relatable," the company said in a statement about its new feature.

​How to generate your monthly spend rap on Paytm: ​Make sure that the Paytm app is updated to the latest version.

​Open the app.

​Head over to 'Balance & History' on the home screen.

​Tap on the 'Paytm Playback' banner to generate your personalized rap based on the last month's payments. Alternatively, you can also go directly to the link here.

​The AI will take a few seconds to securely turn your spending data into a rap song.

​Privacy concerns: ​While Paytm pitches the new experience as an 'engaging and interactive experience,' the homegrown brand failed to give subsequent details around the privacy measures taken for the new feature.

​A number of key questions remain to be answered about the new feature, such as: Is the Playback feature strictly opt-in, and will users get the chance to withdraw consent and delete derived content in the future?