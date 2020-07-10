Paytm partners with restaurants to enable contactless 'Scan to Order'

India’s homegrown financial technology platform Paytm announced that it has teamed up with leading F&B outlets and quick-service restaurant chains to enable its 'Scan to Order' contactless QR code-based solution in these establishments across the country. The company has onboarded popular brands including Costa Coffee, Mad Over Donuts (MOD), Keventers, Belgian Waffles, and Barista among several others to provide safe and contactless dining out experience to their customers.

Recently, Paytm also enabled contactless food ordering for some of the top players in the sector including Azure Hospitality and Lite Bite Foods that manage multiple restaurant chains across India. With the government introducing Unlock 2.0 to slowly bring back normalcy in life and movement across the country, this innovative solution is successfully empowering restaurants to follow all social distancing guidelines and regain the confidence of their patrons.

With Paytm's unique and innovative QR technology, the entire process of dining right from accessing the food menu, placing an order for dining-in or take-away, making the payment, and receiving the bill can now be done on a mobile phone seamlessly. A customer simply needs to scan the QR present in the restaurant using the Paytm app, browse the menu, select, and place the order.

This food ordering experience supports each of the payment methods including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, and cards. Moreover, the customer gets the live updates of the order's status on the Paytm app and is notified once it is ready. Scan to Order QR Code is available as a white-label product so that the restaurants can use their logo, brand colour on the QR card, and it can be merged into their own brand pamphlets, hoardings, and signboards.

"We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from the F&B industry. From leading food chains, gourmet restaurants, cafes as well neighbourhood eateries to takeaway joints, all are contacting us to sign up for our Scan to Order service. Our Scan to Order service is provided with zero investment in technology and also helps to improve the efficiency of the restaurants while reducing cost overheads. Citizens are also gaining the confidence to go back to these establishments after understanding and appreciating the efforts restaurants are making to provide a safe dining experience. We are now aiming to empower over 1 lakh restaurants across India in the first phase," said Nikhil Saigal, Vice President- Paytm.

