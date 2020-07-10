Paytm partners with restaurants to enable contactless 'Scan to Order'

"We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from the F&B industry. From leading food chains, gourmet restaurants, cafes as well neighbourhood eateries to takeaway joints, all are contacting us to sign up for our Scan to Order service. Our Scan to Order service is provided with zero investment in technology and also helps to improve the efficiency of the restaurants while reducing cost overheads. Citizens are also gaining the confidence to go back to these establishments after understanding and appreciating the efforts restaurants are making to provide a safe dining experience. We are now aiming to empower over 1 lakh restaurants across India in the first phase," said Nikhil Saigal, Vice President- Paytm.