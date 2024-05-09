Paytm tests ‘Auto-Rickshaw’ rides to expand ONDC presence, challenging Ola and Uber: Report
Paytm reportedly plans to enter the ride-hailing sector via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), offering auto-rickshaw rides in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This move could expand to include cab bookings in the future.
