Paytm has announced the launch of vaccination slot booking in addition to its Vaccine Finder service on the app. Paytm users can now search, discover & also book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield at the nearest center through the Paytm app.

In May, as vaccination opened for all in India, the company had launched Vaccine Finder on the app, with filtering options that helped the user generate leads for vaccine booking, including information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it. The company said that over the last several weeks Paytm users have checked for the availability of vaccination slots via Paytm.

With the slot booking option now available on the app, users across the country can complete their vaccination process.

The application uses Co-Win integration to gather data about vaccination centres. Users will need to register using their number and can locate the centres via pin code or name of the district. They will then be asked to select their age group and wether they are looking for the first or second dose.

Paytm spokesperson said, "It is our endeavor to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest center and get vaccinated."

The new service is one of the measures that Paytm has undertaken as part of its Covid-19 relief measures. Under its #OxygenForLife initiative, Paytm Foundation donated Oxygen concentrators and is also setting up oxygen plants in government hospitals across the country.

