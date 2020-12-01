Paytm waives off all charges on merchant transactions

Kumar Aditya, Sr. Vice President - Paytm said, “We are absorbing MDR to extend support to our merchant partners to increase their overall liquidity to expand their businesses. We believe waiving off these charges will benefit all MSMEs accepting Paytm All-in-One QR, Paytm Soundbox and Paytm All-in-One Android POS devices to collect payments directly into their bank accounts. Paytm All-in-One QR has always been the best mode for merchants to accept digital payments as it accepts unlimited payments at zero cost from any UPI app and Rupay Cards, now with Paytm Wallet too. This move would also encourage merchants to embrace digital payments which would further strengthen the Digital India mission."