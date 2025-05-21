Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma predicts Apple’s AI delays will drive users to Pixel phones: ‘Gemini app is…’

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has predicted that Apple's AI delays along with Gemini's deep integration with the Android ecosystem could lead many iPhone users to swtich from iOS to Android in the future. Notably, Apple had first unveiled its Apple Intelligence features at the WWDC 2024 event but a year later many of the promised features are yet to reach even iPhone 16 users.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma wrote, “I bet delays in useful Ai on iPhone v/s Gemini’s deep integration with Android will cause many people to switch to Pixel phones. 📲 @GeminiApp is the killer app that Google needed to differentiate its hardware.”

When asked that Google gemini is also available on iPhones and other rivals like Perplexity are also there, Sharma replied, “Not same as having an standalone app. (Siri is Siri can’t be Plex even if I want to). Even iPhones original claim to fame was deep integration of hardware and software. This is about software and its usage data integrated to Ai.”

Google brings more features to Gemini: Sharma's comments comes at a time when Apple just announced the dates for its WWDC 2025 event while Google unveiled a new set of AI features at the I/O 2025 developer conference.

Among the new features announced by Google are the free availability of Gemini Live on both iPhone and Android devices, file upload support in Gemini Deep Research, upgrages to Canvas - Google's creative workspace in Gemini, Imagen 4 Image generator and Veo 4 video generator. Google announced its plans to introdue an AI mode in Search to provide a chatbot like experience while looking for new information.

The tech giant has also stated that it plans to add personalization to its suite of apps by allowing users to integrate their personal data with Gemini to bring out more contextually aware responses. The first update in Google's personalization bid will be Gmail which will be able to draft smart personal replies to emails in user's writing style, carrying out conversations for a meeting time and filter out the emails.