PayU rolls out UPI AutoPay feature for recurring payments up to 2,000

"The enhanced subscription payment model, powered by UPI AutoPay, is set to bring in a new wave of business efficiency and consumer convenience. It furthers PayU's vision to create a frictionless payment experience. Merchants can now optimize their billing plans, improve revenues, and cash flow, and experience the versatility of a subscription suite. Given the benefits of UPI AutoPay such as fixed payment schedules, easy, and customizable integration, we expect a majority of our merchants to adopt this feature," said Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU India on the integration of UPI AutoPay.