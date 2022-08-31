PC makers are looking for a new floor

Its rival Dell has fared a little better, managing to keep its PC business positive for the July quarter thanks to corporate customers. But the company reported last week that revenue growth in its client-solutions segment, mostly made up of PCs, decelerated to 9% year over year compared with 17% growth in the prior quarter. A sharp drop in consumer PC demand was mostly to blame, though Dell executives added on the company’s earnings call that corporate demand also started to fall late in the quarter. Both Dell and HP cut their earnings projections for their current fiscal years. Dell said it now expects revenue to be flat to up 2% for the fiscal year ending in January—a notable drop from the 6% gain it projected three months ago.