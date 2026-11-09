PCs are getting less RAM for the first time: Why are 32GB and 64GB systems losing ground? Reason here

Rising memory prices driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom are beginning to influence PC hardware configurations, with an increasing number of users opting for computers with lower RAM capacities.

According to the latest CPU-Z hardware survey, the share of computers equipped with 32GB and 64GB of RAM has declined, while configurations featuring 16GB, 8GB and 24GB memory have gained popularity.

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The findings suggest that upgrading to higher-capacity memory is becoming increasingly expensive for PC users as the ongoing AI-driven shortage continues to push DRAM prices higher.

The CPU-Z Validator statistics are based on hardware configurations voluntarily submitted by users to its online database. Therefore, the findings do not represent overall PC sales or the entire global computer market.

32GB and 64GB RAM configurations lose ground The latest data indicates that, for the first time, the average RAM capacity across PCs in the survey has declined on a year-on-year basis.

Over the past three months, the number of systems featuring 32GB of RAM has fallen by 2.5%, while computers equipped with 64GB memory have recorded a sharper decline of 18%.

In contrast, lower-capacity configurations have witnessed an increase.

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Systems with 16GB of RAM rose by 12.9%, while those featuring 8GB increased by 5.5%. Computers with 24GB of memory recorded the strongest growth, climbing 19.7% during the period.

Also Read | Best laptops with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for everyday productivity

Despite the decline, 32GB remains the most popular RAM configuration, accounting for 37.2% of systems surveyed. However, 16GB computers are closing the gap, trailing the leading configuration by just 4.2 percentage points.

The trend indicates that rising hardware costs may be prompting consumers to postpone memory upgrades or opt for more affordable configurations.

DDR4 makes a comeback as DDR5 loses share The survey also highlights a shift in preference towards the older DDR4 memory standard.

The share of PCs using DDR4 increased by 6 percentage points year-on-year to 54.4%, strengthening its position as the most widely used memory generation in the survey.

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Meanwhile, DDR5, the newer memory standard, recorded a decline of 2.9 percentage points to 32.9%.

Although both generations have become more expensive amid the global memory shortage, DDR4 continues to offer a relatively affordable alternative for consumers looking to upgrade or build PCs without significantly increasing their budgets.

The growing adoption of DDR4 suggests that price considerations are increasingly influencing hardware purchasing decisions.

Steam survey also shows declining preference for 32GB RAM A similar trend is emerging in the Steam hardware survey, which tracks the configurations of computers used by gamers on the platform.

According to the latest figures, the share of Steam users with 32GB of RAM declined by 5.1% last month. Meanwhile, the proportion of users with 16GB memory, the most common configuration, increased by 3.6%.

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The findings indicate that the shift towards lower-capacity memory is not limited to the broader PC hardware community and is also visible among gaming users.

AI boom could prolong global memory shortage The outlook for memory prices remains uncertain, with manufacturers warning that supply constraints could persist for several months.

Last week, TeamGroup CEO Chen Ching-wen reportedly warned that memory prices would continue rising for an extended period.

He also cautioned that the IT industry could face its worst chip shortage between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the end of the second quarter of 2027.

The growing demand for memory chips from AI infrastructure developers and data centre operators has intensified pressure on global DRAM supplies.

With technology companies continuing to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, PC manufacturers and consumers could face higher component costs, potentially making high-capacity memory configurations increasingly expensive.

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