Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, had a productive discussion with Prime Minister Modi about AI adoption in India and beyond. He commended Modi's commitment to the topic and shared his positive experience at the PMO office via X.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas met with Prime Minister Modi for a "great conversation" about AI adoption in India and around the world. The Indian-born CEO posted about the meeting on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday evening, where he also praised the Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his X post, Srinivas wrote, “Had the honor to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We had a great conversation about the potential for AI adoption in India and across the world. Really inspired by Modi Ji’s dedication to stay updated on the topic and his remarkable vision for the future."

“Also enjoyed my time talking with everyone in the @PMOIndia office." Srinivas added {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also replied to Srinivas' post, writing, “Was great to meet you and discuss AI, its uses and its evolution. Good to see you doing great work with @perplexity_ai. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors."

Netizens react to PM Modi's meeting with Perplexity CEO: Social media users had a variety of reactions to the meeting, ranging from surprise to appreciation and humour. Some users suggested that the image of Aravind meeting PM Modi was not real and had been generated by an AI.

One such user wrote, “This image looks real but we know you have generated it via Perplexity Pro." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user chimed in, “Is this image AI generated?"

Yet another user urged Aravind to shift Perplexity's home base to India, writing, “Maybe you should try to shift Perplexity's base to India. The entire country is going to support you on this !"