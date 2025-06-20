Perplexity AI launches real-time video generator with sound and speech: How the feature works

Perplexity AI has launched a video generation feature for its Ask Perplexity service on X. Users can create short, AI-generated videos by tweeting prompts. The feature, which includes audio and dialogue, has generated significant engagement, though users may experience delays due to high demand.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Jun 2025, 09:40 PM IST
Perplexity AI has officially rolled out its highly anticipated video generation feature for users engaging with its “Ask Perplexity” service on X.
Perplexity AI has officially rolled out its highly anticipated video generation feature for users engaging with its “Ask Perplexity” service on X. (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg)

Perplexity AI has officially rolled out its highly anticipated video generation feature for users engaging with its “Ask Perplexity” service on X. The feature, which went live on 19 June, allows users to receive short, AI-crafted videos by simply tweeting prompts and tagging the @AskPerplexity account.

How the new AI-video feature works

Each video is approximately eight seconds long and includes synchronised audio and dialogue, a notable advancement in real-time generative media on social platforms. The new capability has sparked a wave of engagement, with users testing the limits of the AI's creativity. From animated samosa parties to satirical portrayals of global leaders, the range of prompt ideas showcased the public’s enthusiasm for the tool.

Despite its flexibility, Perplexity AI has reassured users that the system is equipped with robust safeguards to deter misuse or inappropriate content generation.

The surge in popularity was quickly felt. Within hours of the launch, the @AskPerplexity bot cheekily commented on the influx of messages: “I’ve read through your video request DMs. Some of y’all need help.” The light-hearted remark struck a chord with followers, but it also reflected the overwhelming volume of requests the platform received. Many users later reported increased wait times for their video responses, prompting the bot to acknowledge the delays and attribute them to high demand.

Notably, this development follows Perplexity AI’s earlier expansion in April, which brought its services to WhatsApp. Through the messaging app, users gained free access to Perplexity’s AI research assistant, including tools for generating images and responding to queries.

The latest launch marks another step in the platform’s broader ambition to integrate multimodal AI into everyday digital interactions. While the video tool is currently limited to X, it could signal future cross-platform capabilities as Perplexity continues to evolve in a rapidly growing AI media landscape.

