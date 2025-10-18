Perplexity AI tops app charts on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, outpaces ChatGPT and Gemini

Perplexity — an Indian-founded AI-powered knowledge platform has claimed the top spot on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, surpassing global giants like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Perplexity is one of Silicon Valley's hottest startups. The platform's success is rooted in a targeted strategy initiated by founder Aravind Srinivas from Tamil Nadu, India. The AI-powered search engine is often mentioned as a potential disruptor.

What does Perplexity do? Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine assistant that offers a unified AI experience by blending search, chat, and productivity tools. It essentially functions like a combination of a search engine, a chatbot, and a research assistant.

Perplexity Founder's net worth Aravind Srinivas became India’s youngest billionaire, by making a debut on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 which was released on 6 October, 2025. According to the list, Srinivas currently sits at net worth of ₹21,190 crore.

Srinivas’ entry into the billionaire ranks puts him alongside other young Indian entrepreneurs, including Zepto founders Kaivalya Vohra (22; ₹4,480 crore) and Aadit Palicha (23; ₹5,380 crore), Ritesh Agarwal of Prism (OYO) (31; ₹14,400 crore), Rohan Gupta of SG Finserve (26; ₹1,140 crore), Shashvat Nakrani of BharatPe (27; ₹1,340 crore), and Trishneet Arora of TAC Security (30; ₹1,820 crore).

India's home grown app top charts This development marks a major evolution for a nation which has been historically celebrated for its tech talent but often viewed as a service hub. Perplexity AI has been ranked #1 on Apple App Store, as well as Google's Playstore.

In another instance, India’s home-grown messaging platform Arattai has reached a major milestone, climbing to the top of the Social Networking category on the App Store, amid a dramatic surge in new users and growing calls for homegrown digital solutions.