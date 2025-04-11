Perplexity AI to bring real-time search to WhatsApp soon. Here’s what to expect

Aravind Srinivas led Perplexity AI seems to be in a hurry to add new features to artificial intelligence powered search engine. In the latest sequence, Srinivas on Monday confirmed that the company will work towards bringing its search engine directly on WhatsApp.

The announcement by Srinivas came shortly after he confirmed tha Pereplexity AI can now be used directly on Telegram and can even be summoned in group chats. Notably, Elon Musk led xAI's Grok chatbot had also recently been made available for Telegram's paying customers.

The recent rush to bring AI products to personal messaging apps, suggests that they could be the next frontier where the AI battle may be heading.

Notably, ChatGPT has already been available to use on WhatsApp for a while Meta AI is available on all of company's apps like Instagram, Messenger and more.

Earlier, Perplexity AI and Grok had become the two chatbots available to be used directly on X (formerly Twitter). These chatbots have oftne been summoned during conversations on the social media platform to fact check a claim or get more information about a particular subject.

What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity is an artificial intelligence powered search engine that allows users to get direct answers to their queries by taking help from various foundation models. Perplexity was one of the early adopters of using AI for building a better search engine which later led to companies like Google and OpenAI to also bring AI powered search offering.

Perplexity AI is currently available to use via its website or app with access to pricier AI models restricted via a Pro subscription.

AI race heating up: Ever since the surge of DeepSeek AI in January, the artificial intelligence race has grown even more intense. In the few months since then, OpenAI rolled out its first ever free reasoning model (o3-Mini), their Deep Research assistant while also unlocking new native image generation capabilities for GPT-4o. Meanwhile, Grok launched its latest language model, Grok 3 and made most of its offerings free for users while Google has also made a lot of prominent annoucements in the recent past most prominent of them being the launch of its Gemini 2.5 Pro model.