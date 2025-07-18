Perplexity beats ChatGPT on Apple App Store after Airtel users get free Pro subscription

Aravind Srinivas led AI powered search engine Perplexity has overtaken ChatGPT to become the number 1 top free app on the Apple App store. The new update comes soon after Perplexity partnered with Airtel to provide its ₹17,000 Perplexity Pro subscription for free to all of the company's users.
Notably, Perplexity Pro allows users to access to advanced AI models like GPT 4.1, Claude, Grok 4 and more along with image generation capabilities during various models.
Apart from Perplexity and ChatGPT, Google's Gemini takes the number 5 spot in the list of top free apps.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.