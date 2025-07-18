Perplexity beats ChatGPT on Apple App Store after Airtel users get free Pro subscription

Perplexity, led by Aravind Srinivas, has overtaken ChatGPT as the number one free app on the Apple App Store. The rise follows a partnership with Airtel, allowing users to access Perplexity Pro for free, featuring advanced AI models and image generation capabilities.

Aman Gupta
Published18 Jul 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Perplexity has become the top free app on Apple App store
Perplexity has become the top free app on Apple App store(REUTERS)

Aravind Srinivas led AI powered search engine Perplexity has overtaken ChatGPT to become the number 1 top free app on the Apple App store. The new update comes soon after Perplexity partnered with Airtel to provide its 17,000 Perplexity Pro subscription for free to all of the company's users. 

Notably, Perplexity Pro allows users to access to advanced AI models like GPT 4.1, Claude, Grok 4 and more along with image generation capabilities during various models. 

Apart from Perplexity and ChatGPT, Google's Gemini takes the number 5 spot in the list of top free apps. 

