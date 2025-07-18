Perplexity beats ChatGPT on Apple App Store after Airtel users get free Pro subscription

Aravind Srinivas led AI powered search engine Perplexity has overtaken ChatGPT to become the number 1 top free app on the Apple App store. The new update comes soon after Perplexity partnered with Airtel to provide its ₹17,000 Perplexity Pro subscription for free to all of the company's users.
Notably, Perplexity Pro allows users to access to advanced AI models like GPT 4.1, Claude, Grok 4 and more along with image generation capabilities during various models.
Apart from Perplexity and ChatGPT, Google's Gemini takes the number 5 spot in the list of top free apps.