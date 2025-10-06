Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas highlights how Comet AI can replace routine jobs: ‘True personal assistant’

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in an interview with CNBC that AI tools like the Comet browser can act as “true personal assistants,” handling tasks autonomously and reducing the need for human hires. The browser is now free for all users, while Comet Plus offers premium news access.

Govind Choudhary
Updated6 Oct 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of AI search startup Perplexity, has outlined a vision where artificial intelligence can drastically reduce the need for human hires, boosting workplace productivity while cutting wage costs.
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of AI search startup Perplexity, has outlined a vision where artificial intelligence can drastically reduce the need for human hires, boosting workplace productivity while cutting wage costs.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of AI search startup Perplexity, has outlined a vision where artificial intelligence can drastically reduce the need for human hires, boosting workplace productivity while cutting wage costs. Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box, Srinivas described AI tools like Perplexity’s Comet browser as “true personal assistants” that can operate autonomously, handling tasks without human oversight. The company has recently made Comet available to all users, removing the $200-per-month paywall that previously limited access.

“Instead of hiring one more person on your team, you could just use Comet to supplement all the work that you’re doing,” Srinivas said, emphasising how such AI capabilities could replace routine functions traditionally carried out by entry-level or administrative staff.

AI That Works Around the Clock

Srinivas painted a futuristic picture of AI operating even while users sleep, proactively managing emails, scheduling meetings, and reorganising tasks. “The future is AIs that are just doing work for you, even as you sleep, without you even asking for it,” he explained.

Also Read | Aravind Srinivas jabs at Google as $200 Comet browser goes free: ‘Hi Chrome!’
Also Read | ‘Congrats to Zoho!’ — Aravind Srinivas on Arattai’s leap from 3K to 350K sign-up
Also Read | Perplexity's $34.5bn Chrome bid: Are browsers the next AI battleground?

Free Access Opens Up to All Users

Perplexity has opened the Comet browser to everyone last week, allowing free users to access features previously restricted to Pro and Max subscribers. Srinivas confirmed the move on X: “Comet is now generally available to download for everyone (free, Pro and Max users)!” He also made a lighthearted jab at Google Chrome, quoting a post from X user Walter Bloomberg: “O hey hi @googlechrome.”

Comet Plus Brings Premium News to AI and Humans

In addition, the AI startup launched Comet Plus, a subscription plan that allows both humans and AI systems to access premium news content. Launch partners include major outlets such as The Washington Post, CNN, Condé Nast (The New Yorker, Wired, Vogue), Fortune, and Le Monde. Existing Pro and Max subscribers will receive Comet Plus at no extra cost.

Artifical Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsPerplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas highlights how Comet AI can replace routine jobs: ‘True personal assistant’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.