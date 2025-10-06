Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas highlights how Comet AI can replace routine jobs: ‘True personal assistant’

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of AI search startup Perplexity, has outlined a vision where artificial intelligence can drastically reduce the need for human hires, boosting workplace productivity while cutting wage costs. Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box, Srinivas described AI tools like Perplexity’s Comet browser as “true personal assistants” that can operate autonomously, handling tasks without human oversight. The company has recently made Comet available to all users, removing the $200-per-month paywall that previously limited access.

“Instead of hiring one more person on your team, you could just use Comet to supplement all the work that you’re doing,” Srinivas said, emphasising how such AI capabilities could replace routine functions traditionally carried out by entry-level or administrative staff.

AI That Works Around the Clock Srinivas painted a futuristic picture of AI operating even while users sleep, proactively managing emails, scheduling meetings, and reorganising tasks. “The future is AIs that are just doing work for you, even as you sleep, without you even asking for it,” he explained.

Free Access Opens Up to All Users Perplexity has opened the Comet browser to everyone last week, allowing free users to access features previously restricted to Pro and Max subscribers. Srinivas confirmed the move on X: “Comet is now generally available to download for everyone (free, Pro and Max users)!” He also made a lighthearted jab at Google Chrome, quoting a post from X user Walter Bloomberg: “O hey hi @googlechrome.”

