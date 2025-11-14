Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas introduces GPT 5.1 for Pro and Max users: All you need to know

Perplexity Chief Aravind Srinivas confirmed on Friday that the company will integrate OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-5.1, across its platform. His announcement comes after OpenAI recently unveiled the new system, which is claimed to promise more natural conversations, clearer reasoning, and improved personalisation.

Srinivas welcomes the new model Srinivas tweeted, “GPT 5.1 on Perplexity for all Pro and Max users. Kimi K2 is coming very soon.”

It has two variants, the GPT-5.1 Instant, ChatGPT's most used model, that is now warmer by default, more conversational, and better at following instructions; and GPT-5.1 Thinking, the advanced reasoning model, that the company promises is easier to understand, faster on simple tasks, and more persistent on complex ones.

The company added that GPT-5.1 Thinking produces explanations that are clearer and uses fewer vague or undefined terms.

OpenAI Co-Founder Sam Altman confirmed the launch in a post on X, calling it a “nice upgrade”. He said he is particularly impressed by the improvements in instruction handling and the model’s adaptive thinking abilities.

Altman noted that the broader refinements to intelligence and communication style also stand out in the latest version.